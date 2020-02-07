ROUNDS TO SEEK ANOTHER TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE

Sen. Mike Rounds announced he is seeking reelection after a period of uncertainty as his wife underwent cancer treatment in recent months.

The first-term Republican from South Dakota made the announcement the day after voting to acquit President Donald Trump of impeachment charges.

He will face a state representative in the Republican primary.

South Dakota Rep. Scyller Borglum is running against Rounds and has tried to position herself as more right-wing than Rounds, who holds a huge cash advantage over Borglum.