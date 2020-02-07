MUSKETEERS MAKE TWO TRADES

The Sioux City Musketeers announced a pair of trades involving multiple USHL teams.

In a major deal with Omaha, the Musketeers sent defenseman Nolan Krenzen and a 2020 Phase II 5th Round Draft pick to the Lancers in exchange for defenseman John Opilka, affiliate forward Bennett Schimek a 2020 Phase II 1st Round Draft Pick, 2020 Phase II 4th Round Draft Pick, a 2021 Phase II 2nd Round Draft Pick, and future considerations.

Opilka has joined the Musketeers and will be in uniform for this weekend’s game against Sioux Falls and Fargo.

Musketeers General Manager Andy Johnson commented “We were able to improve our draft standing with multiple high draft picks in addition to immediately adding a reliable defenseman with USHL experience in John Opilka.

John is headed to St. Cloud after his USHL career.

Bennett Schimek, a Providence commit, is one of the top prospects in the United States for his birth year”.

In another deal with Sioux Falls, the Musketeers sent affiliate Blake Biondi and a 2020 Phase I 6th Round Draft Pick to the Stampede in exchange for affiliate defenseman Evan Bushy and a 2020 Phase I 3rd Round Draft Pick.

Johnson said that adding a puck moving defenseman in Bushy was designed to provide some stability for the Musketeers in the future.

The USHL Draft will be held May 4-5, 2020.