IOWA DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS REMAINS A VIRTUAL TIE

The Associated Press is unable to declare a winner of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses.

Following the Iowa Democratic Party’s release of new results late Thursday night, Pete Buttigieg leads Bernie Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted.

That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

However, there is evidence the party has not accurately tabulated some of its results, including those released late Thursday that the party reported as complete.

The AP’s tabulation of the party’s results are at 99% of precincts reporting, with data missing from one of 1,765 precincts, among other issues.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders will emerge from Iowa’s Democratic caucuses with the most delegates to the party’s national convention, regardless of which one eventually wins the contest.

According to The Associated Press delegate count, Buttigieg and Sanders have each won at least 11 national delegates, with a handful of delegates still to be awarded.

Elizabeth Warren has won at least five delegates, while Joe Biden has won at least two and Amy Klobuchar has at least one.

Iowa will award 41 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer.