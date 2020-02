AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS FROM THURSDAY MORNING’S FATAL HOUSE FIRE ON SIOUX CITY’S WEST SIDE.

FIRE RESCUE OFFICIALS SAY 57-YEAR-OLD ANDREW GODBERSON AND 24-YEAR-OLD JESSICA FISCHER, BOTH OF SIOUX CITY, DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE FIRE AT 1819 WEST FIRST STREET.

THE THIRD VICTIM, 26-YEAR-OLD JUAN GALARZA OF SIOUX CITY, REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION AT MERCY ONE HOSPITAL.

THE CAUSE OF THAT FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photo by George Lindblade