THREE INJURED IN WESTSIDE HOUSE FIRE (UPDATE)

One man has died and two others were injured in a house fire Thursday morning on Sioux City’s westside.

Sioux City Fire Rescue units found heavy smoke coming from the residence at 1819 West 1st Street when they arrived around 7:45 a.m.

The occupants of the main floor safely escaped and told responders that the fire was in the basement.

That’s where firefighters found the three adult victims, two men and one woman.

All three victims were taken to MercyOne Hospital in critical condition and one man succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Photos by George Lindblade