USD’s Duffy, Hagedorn sweep Summit January Athlete of the Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota senior basketball standouts Ciara Duffy and Tyler Hagedorn have swept the Summit League January Athlete of the Month awards announced by the league on Wednesday.

Duffy and Hagedorn previously swept the same award back in November. This marks Duffy’s third monthly honor after earning the January Athlete of the Month for 2019 as well.

Duffy remained steady throughout January with an average of 17.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the eight league contests. She shot 52 percent from the field during the month. Duffy had three double-doubles in January. She tallied 21 points and 11 boards against rival South Dakota State and added 19 points and 11 rebounds against Denver. She also became the first Coyote since 2016 to tally more than 10 assists in a game when she reached 16 points and 10 assists in the first meeting with Omaha. She picked up the league’s weekly honor three times during the month.

A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy led the No. 22/17 Coyote women’s basketball team to 10-0 start in league play this season. She joins Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu as the only players averaging more than 17 points, six boards and five assists per game. She’s also shooting above 50 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3 and 80 percent from the line.

Hagedorn averaged 22.3 points, shot 56.7 percent from the field and 59.6 percent from deep during the month. He went 31-of-52 from 3-point range in eight January games to maintain the national lead for 3-point percentage. He made three triples in seven of the eight games. Hagedorn posted a 31-point effort against Oral Roberts after sinking 6-of-8 from deep. He picked up the Summit’s weekly award following a road trip to Denver and Omaha when he averaged 23.5 points a contest.

Hailing from Norfolk, Nebraska, Hagedorn has put the Coyotes in contention for the league race entering the final six games. He’s the only player in the nation shooting 55 percent from the field, 55 percent from 3-point land and 85 percent from the line.

The Summit League slate continues for the Coyotes at North Dakota this weekend. The men tip-off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Grand Forks, while the women’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

2019-20 Summit League Athletes of the Month

August/September:

Male: Dante Brigida, Oral Roberts, soccer

Female: Elyse Huber, North Dakota State, soccer

October:

Male: Tanguy Guerineau, Oral Roberts, soccer

Female: Abby Ripperda, South Dakota, cross country / Maggie Smither, South Dakota State, soccer

November:

Male: Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota, basketball

Female: Ciara Duffy, South Dakota, basketball

December:

Male: Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts, basketball

Female: Madison Nelson, Denver, basketball

January:

Male: Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota, basketball

Female: Ciara Duffy, South Dakota, basketball