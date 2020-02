KING SAYS TRUMP’S S-O-T-U SPEECH AMONG BEST EVER

IOWA CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING SAYS DONALD TRUMP’S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH TUESDAY NIGHT WAS THE GREATEST HE HAS EVER HEARD SINCE HE WAS ELECTED TO CONGRESS.

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN SAYS IT RANKED WITH RONALD REAGAN’S DELIVERY YEARS AGO:

KING SAYS THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECH SHOWED HOW MANY ACHIEVEMENTS HAVE OCCURRED IN THIS COUNTRY SINCE TRUMP TOOK OFFICE:

KING SAYS DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER NACY PELOSI LEFT A STAIN ON THE NIGHT WITH HER ACTIONS DURING AND AT THE END OF TRUMP’S ADDRESS:

KING SAYS THE DEMOCRATIC MEMBERS OF CONGRESS SHOWED HOW POLARIZING THEY ARE BY SITTING ON THEIR HANDS MOST OF THE NIGHT, REGARDLESS OF WHAT THE PRESIDENT SAID.