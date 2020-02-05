HY-VEES TO CLOSE OVERNIGHTS BEGINNING MONDAY

Iowa’s largest grocery chain says it will soon be ending it’s overnight hours of operation.

Starting next Monday, Hy-Vee food stores will stop keeping its stores open around the clock.

Hy-Vee spokeswoman Tina Potthoff says few customers do their shopping between midnight and six A-M, so all current 24-hour stores will be scaling back their hours.

Sioux City’s Hy-Vees will likely close from midnight until 5am, others in the area from 11 P-M to 6 A-M.

Despite the downsizing of store hours, Potthoff says there will be no downsizing of staff.

Hy-Vee has about 83-thousand employees.

Potthoff says other types of businesses are dumping ’round-the-clock hours.

Hy-Vee has 265 stores with about half of them in Iowa.

The rest are in seven other Midwestern states.

