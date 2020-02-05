ERNST VOTES AGAINST IMPEACHMENT, RIPS PELOSI

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is not pleased with Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s action to tear up a copy of the President’s speech right after he finished the State of the Union.

OC…………such a way” ;12

The Red Oak Republican says it was not appropriate:

OC………her behavior” ;12

Some of the trying times Ernst refers to is the impeachment hearings.

OC………of impeachment” :11

She voted against impeachment when it came before the U-S Senate.

The full senate voted to acquit President Trump by a 52-48 on the abuse of power charge and 53-47 vote on the obstruction count.