BUTTIGIEG CONTINUES IOWA LEAD WITH 71% OF CAUCUS COUNT IN

The Iowa Democratic Party has released additional results from Monday night’s presidential caucuses.

After a daylong delay, the party has now made public 71% of results from all 99 Iowa counties.

The new numbers released late Tuesday do not change the state of play for the candidates.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg holds a slight lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trail behind.

It is too early for The Associated Press to declare a winner.