BURNETT TO RETIRE FROM CRITTENTON CENTER AFTER 42 YEARS

The executive director of Sioux City’s Crittenton Center has announced that she will retire this May.

Marian Burnett has served as director of the children’s and family care agency for 11 years, and has been employed by the Crittenton Center for 42 years.

She started at the Crittenton Center as a residential counselor in 1977, and currently leads 85 employees, overseeing the organization’s efforts to serve more than 2,500 children, individuals and families each year.

Terrie Rasheed, president of Crittenton’s Board of Directors, says the board will immediately begin a search for a new executive director with plans to identify its next leader by May.

The Crittenton Center has served Northwest Iowa since 1895, originally opening as a home for unwed mothers.

They now provide an emergency shelter for children, along with childcare and preschool programs, family education and support services for parents and life-skills training and homelessness prevention programs.