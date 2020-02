LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES HOPE TO RECRUIT COLLEGE STUDENTS

AREA COLLEGE STUDENTS SPENT PART OF THEIR TUESDAY TOURING SIOUX CITY’S POLICE HEADQUARTERS AND EXPLORING A POSSIBLE CAREER PATH IN LAW ENFORCEMENT.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE POLICE AS WELL AS FBI, IOWA STATE PATROL, THE STATE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AND COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOOK PART IN THE “JOB FAIR”:

MCCLURE SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL CAREER PATHS TO CHOOSE FROM IN LAW ENFORCEMENT:

SENIOR AARON ALLEN FROM MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE WAS ONE OF THE STUDENTS CHECKING OUT THOSE OPPORTUNITIES:

MCCLURE SAYS SIOUX CITY WILL SEND TWO PROSPECTIVE OFFICERS TO THE STATE ACADEMY IN AUGUST.