Here’s my Davenport Cleaners halftime interview with the former chair of the Woodbury County Democrats, Rick Mullin. In the wake of last night’s Iowa Caucus, Rick talked about his experience last night at his precinct on the north side of Sioux City, the first caucus he attended in his dormitory lounge in Iowa City in 1972, and the “quality control issues” with the Iowa Democratic Party last night.

Enjoy!