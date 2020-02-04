GRASSLEY SAYS IOWA WILL STILL KEEP 1ST IN NATION CAUCUS STATUS

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says Iowa -will- continue to hold it’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, despite the long delay in releasing results from last (Monday) night’s Democratic gatherings.

There is widespread, bipartisan criticism of Iowa’s caucus system from local precinct captains to the national level, but Grassley says Iowans shouldn’t fear the loss of any status — or the next caucuses in four years.

President Trump’s campaign manager calls the caucus chaos “the sloppiest train wreck in history,” while Joe Biden’s legal counsel charges there are “considerable flaws” in the caucus reporting system.

President Trump tweeted the contest was an “unmitigated disaster” but added: “It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!”

Grassley says that’s key and this won’t be Iowa’s last-first presidential contest.

Grassley released a joint statement this morning with fellow Republicans Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Joni Ernst.

The statement says: “Iowa’s bipartisan first-in-the-nation status helped lead to the nomination of President Obama and has the full backing of President Trump.

The process is not suffering because of a short delay in knowing the final results. Iowans and all Americans should know we have complete confidence that every last vote will be counted and every last voice will be heard.”

Grassley predicts the caucuses -will- return to Iowa in four years.

Without the caucuses, Grassley notes Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama likely never would have become presidents.

The joint statement adds: “Iowa’s unique role encourages a grassroots nominating process that empowers everyday Americans, not Washington insiders or powerful billionaires.

The face-to-face retail politics nature of Iowa’s caucus system also encourages dialogue between candidates and voters that makes our presidential candidates accountable for the positions they take and the records they hold.

Iowa’s large population of independent voters and its practice of careful deliberation contributes greatly to the national presidential primary and makes it the ideal state to kick off the nominating process.”