FINALLY…IOWA CAUCUS NUMBERS TRICKLE IN WITH SANDERS & BUTTIGIEG LEADING

Initial data released by the Iowa Democratic Party shows Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders ahead in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.
The tally of state delegate equivalents released Tuesday shows Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar trailing behind.
Three sets of results will be reported. They are the “first alignment” of caucusgoers, the “final alignment” and the number of “state delegate equivalents” won by each candidate.
Sanders led in the 1st two categories but Buttigieg in the delegate equivalents.
The party released 62% of results from all 99 counties after a daylong delay sparked by technical problems.
It was unclear when the remaining results will be released by the party, which says it is still verifying data from caucuses across the state.
President Dem – Caucus
1,099 of 1,765 precincts – 62 percent
Pete Buttigieg 363 – 27 percent
Bernie Sanders 338 – 25 percent
Elizabeth Warren 246 – 18 percent
Joe Biden 210 – 16 percent
Amy Klobuchar 170 – 13 percent
Andrew Yang 14 – 1 percent
Tom Steyer 4 – 0 percent
Uncommitted 2 – 0 percent
Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent
Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent
John Delaney 0 – 0 percent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent
Other 0 – 0 percent
President GOP – Caucus
1,764 of 1,765 precincts – 99 percent
x-Donald Trump (i) 31,422 – 97 percent
Bill Weld 424 – 1 percent
Joe Walsh 348 – 1 percent
Other 151 – 0 percent
—————————————————
President First Alignment First Caucus Alignment Dem – First
Alignment Caucus
1,099 of 1,765 precincts – 62 percent
Bernie Sanders 27,088 – 24 percent
Pete Buttigieg 23,666 – 21 percent
Elizabeth Warren 20,848 – 19 percent
Joe Biden 16,179 – 15 percent
Amy Klobuchar 14,032 – 13 percent
Andrew Yang 5,760 – 5 percent
Tom Steyer 1,879 – 2 percent
Uncommitted 626 – 1 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 231 – 0 percent
Michael Bloomberg 112 – 0 percent
Other 103 – 0 percent
Michael Bennet 96 – 0 percent
Deval Patrick 46 – 0 percent
John Delaney 0 – 0 percent
—————————————————————-
President Final Alignment Final Caucus Alignment Dem – Final
Alignment Caucus
1,099 of 1,765 precincts – 62 percent
Bernie Sanders 28,220 – 26 percent
Pete Buttigieg 27,030 – 25 percent
Elizabeth Warren 22,254 – 21 percent
Joe Biden 14,176 – 13 percent
Amy Klobuchar 13,357 – 12 percent
Andrew Yang 1,124 – 1 percent
Uncommitted 955 – 1 percent
Tom Steyer 222 – 0 percent
Other 139 – 0 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 12 – 0 percent
Michael Bloomberg 6 – 0 percent
Michael Bennet 1 – 0 percent
John Delaney 0 – 0 percent
Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent