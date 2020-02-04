FINALLY…IOWA CAUCUS NUMBERS TRICKLE IN WITH SANDERS & BUTTIGIEG LEADING

Initial data released by the Iowa Democratic Party shows Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders ahead in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

The tally of state delegate equivalents released Tuesday shows Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar trailing behind.

Three sets of results will be reported. They are the “first alignment” of caucusgoers, the “final alignment” and the number of “state delegate equivalents” won by each candidate.

Sanders led in the 1st two categories but Buttigieg in the delegate equivalents.

The party released 62% of results from all 99 counties after a daylong delay sparked by technical problems.

It was unclear when the remaining results will be released by the party, which says it is still verifying data from caucuses across the state.

President Dem – Caucus

1,099 of 1,765 precincts – 62 percent

Pete Buttigieg 363 – 27 percent

Bernie Sanders 338 – 25 percent

Elizabeth Warren 246 – 18 percent

Joe Biden 210 – 16 percent

Amy Klobuchar 170 – 13 percent

Andrew Yang 14 – 1 percent

Tom Steyer 4 – 0 percent

Uncommitted 2 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent

Other 0 – 0 percent

President GOP – Caucus

1,764 of 1,765 precincts – 99 percent

x-Donald Trump (i) 31,422 – 97 percent

Bill Weld 424 – 1 percent

Joe Walsh 348 – 1 percent

Other 151 – 0 percent

—————————————————

President First Alignment First Caucus Alignment Dem – First

Alignment Caucus

1,099 of 1,765 precincts – 62 percent

Bernie Sanders 27,088 – 24 percent

Pete Buttigieg 23,666 – 21 percent

Elizabeth Warren 20,848 – 19 percent

Joe Biden 16,179 – 15 percent

Amy Klobuchar 14,032 – 13 percent

Andrew Yang 5,760 – 5 percent

Tom Steyer 1,879 – 2 percent

Uncommitted 626 – 1 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 231 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 112 – 0 percent

Other 103 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 96 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 46 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

—————————————————————-

President Final Alignment Final Caucus Alignment Dem – Final

Alignment Caucus

1,099 of 1,765 precincts – 62 percent

Bernie Sanders 28,220 – 26 percent

Pete Buttigieg 27,030 – 25 percent

Elizabeth Warren 22,254 – 21 percent

Joe Biden 14,176 – 13 percent

Amy Klobuchar 13,357 – 12 percent

Andrew Yang 1,124 – 1 percent

Uncommitted 955 – 1 percent

Tom Steyer 222 – 0 percent

Other 139 – 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 12 – 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 6 – 0 percent

Michael Bennet 1 – 0 percent

John Delaney 0 – 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 – 0 percent