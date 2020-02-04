CAUCUS RESULTS DELAYED UNTIL 4PM TUESDAY

The Iowa Democratic Party says it plans to release at least 50% of results from Monday’s caucuses on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Technical problems have delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public in the dark.

Iowa Democratic Chairman Troy Price says the party is collecting paper records from more than 1,600 caucus sites “to make sure they have all of the documented information in place.”

It was not clear when the final results would be available.