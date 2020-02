VAN OTTERLOO TO SEEK PLYMOUTH SUPERVISOR’S SEAT

PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS HE WILL NOT SEEK A NINTH TERM AS SHERIFF.

VAN OTTERLOO HAS BEEN SERVING SINCE 1990 WHEN HE TOOK OVER FROM THEN SHERIFF DAVE STOCK, WHO RETIRED WITH TWO YEARS LEFT ON HIS TERM.

VAN OTTERLOO WILL FINISH WITH OVER 30 YEARS OF SERVICE IN THE OFFICE, MAKING HIM THE LONGEST SITTING SHERIFF IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY HISTORY.

VAN OTTERLOO WILL NOW RUN FOR A SEAT ON THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

HE WILL RUN FOR THE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY MARK LOUTSCH, WHO IS NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD.