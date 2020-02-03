SAC CITY MARINE PILOT SOARS OVER SUPER BOWL

A Sac City native and U-S Marine Corps pilot was behind the controls of one of the jets in the military flyover at the Super Bowl over Miami on Sunday.

37-year-old Major Adam Wellington graduated from Sac Community Schools in 2001 and joined the Marines after graduating from the University of Iowa in 2005.

Wellington says he was lucky to be chosen to be one of four pilots be involved in the flyover.

His mother, Annette Wellington of Sac City, says her son has dreamed of becoming a pilot since elementary school.

Annette says the toughest part is her late husband and Adam’s father, Don, won’t be with them to watch the flyover.

Sunday’s flyover occurred prior to kickoff.

Wellington and the other pilots then landed at a nearby airfield and headed back to Hard Rock Stadium to hopefully catch the halftime show and second half of the game.

He says being a part of the spectacle of the Super Bowl just adds the great career he has.

Wellington now lives in South Carolina with his wife, Leslie, and their three children.