RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOCKS AUDIENCE WITH CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Radio host Rush Limbaugh, whose show you hear each weekday on KSCJ, says he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Limbaugh shocked listeners with his announcement on Monday’s show:

OC……….ADVANCED LUNG CANCER. :17

He called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness:

OC………ABLE TO BE HERE. :16

Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

OC……VERY MUCH. :10

Limbaugh says he’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be cancer.

Limbaugh’s national prominence began in 1988, when his first national radio show launched.