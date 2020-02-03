MARTINA MCBRIDE TO PERFORM AT THE ORPHEUM

Country singing star Martina McBride is coming to Sioux City to perform on Saturday, April 18th at the Orpheum Theatre.

McBride has sold over 18 million albums which include 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits.

She has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist.

Tickets starting at $35 go on sale this Friday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are available online at OprheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.