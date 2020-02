APRIL 14TH SET FOR COUNTY SUPERVISOR SPECIAL ELECTION

APRIL 14TH WILL BE THE DAY A SPECIAL ELECTION IS HELD TO ELECT A NEW WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR FOR DISTRICT 2 TO REPLACE JEREMY TAYLOR.

THAT DATE WAS SET BY A PANEL OF COUNTY OFFICIALS CHAIRED BY COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS THAT VOTED 3-0 MONDAY TO OFFICIALLY VACATE TAYLOR’S SEAT:

THERE ARE THREE YEARS LEFT ON TAYLOR’S TERM, SO THE OFFICIALS VOTED 3-0 TO HOLD THE APRIL 14TH ELECTION TO CHOOSE SOMEONE TO SERVE THE REMAINDER OF THE TERM.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL EXPLAINS WHAT HAPPENS BEFORE THAT ELECTION:

TWO HUNDRED AND 50 VOTER SIGNATURES ARE NEEDED ON A PETITION TO QUALIFY TO RUN.

GILL SAYS THOSE RUNNING MUST BE REGISTERED TO VOTE AS A DISTRICT 2 RESIDENT:

JENNINGS INTENDS TO HAVE THE NOTICE FILED BY THURSDAY TO HOLD THE ELECTION.

COUNTY TREASURER MIKE CLAYTON WAS THE THIRD MEMBER OF THE SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO DECIDE THE ELECTION PROCEDURE.