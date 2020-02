EXPLODING TRANSFORMERS KNOCK OUT POWER TO HUNDREDS OF LOCAL RESIDENTS

TWO EXPLODING TRANSFORMERS CAUSED POWER OUTAGES AFFECTING SEVERAL SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS IN THE NORTHWEST AREA OF TOWN SUNDAY.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRST TRANSFORMER EXPLODED AROUND 9:45AM AT WEST 25TH AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THAT CAUSED POWER LINES TO CATCH FIRE AND FALL TO THE GROUND.

SIOUX CITY POLICE PROVIDED TRAFFIC CONTROL BECAUSE STOP LIGHTS WERE KNOCKED OUT OF SERVICE.

A SHORT TIME LATER A SECOND TRANSFORMER EXPLODED AT DEARBORN AVENUE AND VALLEY DRIVE.

IT’S NOT KNOWN WHY THE TWO TRANSFORMERS BLEW.

AROUND 5000 MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS WERE AFFECTED BY THE OUTAGES.

Photos courtesy KMEG