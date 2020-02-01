TWO INJURED, ONE IN CUSTODY AFTER WESTSIDE SHOOTING

Two people were injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting late Friday night on Sioux City’s westside.
Police responded to a “shots fired” call near West 7th and Sioux Street around 11:45 p.m.
Officers found an adult male victim and began life saving treatment.
The unidentified victim was taken to MercyOne Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
A short time later a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg checked in to St. Luke’s Unity Point Hospital.
The unidentified victim is hospitalized with a serious non-life threatening injury.
Investigators say both people were injuring during the same incident.
A suspect, 18-year-old Matthew Bol of Sioux City, was later arrested and charged with Attempted Murder for his alleged involvement in the case.
Police are continuing their investigation.