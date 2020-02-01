SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR MISSING 14 YEAR OLD GIRL

Sioux City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Friday evening.

Police say Roxy Cecilia Grimaldo disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Grimaldo was last seen around 17th and Summit St about 7:35 pm after being dropped off by a ride share.

She is a 5″6″ tall Hispanic female who weighs 115 pounds with shoulder length black hair and blue braces.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, white Adidas shoes with black stripes, and carrying a black backpack with gold straps.

Anyone with information on Roxy Cecilia Grimaldo’s whereabouts should call Det. Kevin Erickson via the Woodbury County Communications Center at 712/279-6960 or call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 258-TIPS (84770