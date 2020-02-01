DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS LOCATIONS FOR MONDAY NIGHT

The Iowa Caucus takes place Monday night.
Those attending must be in line at their caucus location by no later than 7:00 pm
to participate.
Caucus goers may find their location by visiting http://www.iwillvote.com
There are still several candidates running for President in the Democratic Party.
Below are the Woodbury County Democratic Caucus locations by precinct number:
1
Briar Cliff University
3303 Rebecca Street
Sioux City
51104
2
Loess Hills Elementary School
1717 Casselman Street
Sioux City
51103
3
West High School
2001 Casselman Street
Sioux City
51103
4
Center for Active Generations
313 Cook Street
Sioux City
51103
5
Riverside Elementary School
2303 Riverside Blvd
Sioux City
51109
6
Carpenters Union Hall
2200 W, 19th Street
Sioux City
51103
7
Hunt/ Crescent Park Elementary School
1114 W 27th Street
Sioux City
51103
8
Liberty Elementary School
1623 Rebecca Street
Sioux City
51103
9
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
1200 Douglas St
Sioux City
51103
10
First Congregational Church
4600 Hamilton Boulevard
Sioux City
51104
11
Immanuel Lutheran Church
315 Hamilton Boulevard
Sioux City
51103
12
St. John’s Lutheran Church
2801 Jackson Street
Sioux City
51104
13
First Presbyterian Church
608 Nebraska Street
Sioux City
51105
14
Shriner’s Temple
820 Nebraska Street
Sioux City
51105
15
Peace Reform Church
4100 Outer Dr N
Sioux City
51108
16
Trimble United Methodist Church
1424 27th St
Sioux City
51104
17
Bryant Elementary School
3040 Jones St.
Sioux City
51104
18
Calvary Lutheran Church
4400 Central Street Leeds
Sioux City
51108
19
North Middle School
2101 Outer Belt Drive N
Sioux City
51108
20
Augustana Lutheran Church
600 Court Street
Sioux City
51106
21
Spaulding Elementary School
4101 Stone Avenue
Sioux City
51106
22
Faith United Presbyterian Church
4327 Morningside Ave
Sioux City
51106
23
Morningside College, Lincoln Center UPS Auditorium
3627 Peters Avenue
Sioux City
51106
24
Morningside Elementary School
3601 Bushnell Avenue
Sioux City
51106
25
Morningside College, Yockey Room
3609 Peters Avenue
Sioux City
51106
26
East Middle School
5401 Lorraine Avenue
Sioux City
51106
27
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
5200 Glenn Avenue
Sioux City
51106
28
East Middle School
5401 Lorraine Avenue
Sioux City
51106
29
Sgt Bluff Middle School
208 Port Neal Road
Sgt Bluff
51054
30
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School
201 Port Neal Road
Sgt Bluff
51056
31
Salix Community Center
317 Tipton Street
Salix
51026
32
Lawton Bronson Elementary
115 W 1Street
Bronson
51007
33
Kingsley-Pierson Middle School
321 4th Street
Pierson
51048
34
River Valley Community School
916 Hackberry Street
Correctionville
51016
35
Woodbury Central High School
408 S 4th Street
Moville
51039
36
Lawton-Bronson High School
100 Tara Way
Lawton
51030
37
Lawton-Bronson Elementary School
115 W 1st Street
Bronson
51007
38
Sloan Community Center
423 Evans Street
Sloan
51055
39
Hornick Fire Station
400 Main Street
Hornick
51026
40
MVAO Middle School a
110 Division Street
Anthon
51004
41
Danbury Emergency Services Building
201 Main Street
Danbury
51019
42
Smithland Fire Station
107 Hickory Street
Smithland
51056
43
MVAO Middle School b
110 W Division Street
Anthon
51004
44
River Valley High School
916 Hackberry Street
Correctionville
51016