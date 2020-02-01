DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS LOCATIONS FOR MONDAY NIGHT

The Iowa Caucus takes place Monday night.

Those attending must be in line at their caucus location by no later than 7:00 pm

to participate.

Caucus goers may find their location by visiting http://www.iwillvote.com

There are still several candidates running for President in the Democratic Party.

Below are the Woodbury County Democratic Caucus locations by precinct number:

1

Briar Cliff University

3303 Rebecca Street

Sioux City

51104

2

Loess Hills Elementary School

1717 Casselman Street

Sioux City

51103

3

West High School

2001 Casselman Street

Sioux City

51103

4

Center for Active Generations

313 Cook Street

Sioux City

51103

5

Riverside Elementary School

2303 Riverside Blvd

Sioux City

51109

6

Carpenters Union Hall

2200 W, 19th Street

Sioux City

51103

7

Hunt/ Crescent Park Elementary School

1114 W 27th Street

Sioux City

51103

8

Liberty Elementary School

1623 Rebecca Street

Sioux City

51103

9

St. Thomas Episcopal Church

1200 Douglas St

Sioux City

51103

10

First Congregational Church

4600 Hamilton Boulevard

Sioux City

51104

11

Immanuel Lutheran Church

315 Hamilton Boulevard

Sioux City

51103

12

St. John’s Lutheran Church

2801 Jackson Street

Sioux City

51104

13

First Presbyterian Church

608 Nebraska Street

Sioux City

51105

14

Shriner’s Temple

820 Nebraska Street

Sioux City

51105

15

Peace Reform Church

4100 Outer Dr N

Sioux City

51108

16

Trimble United Methodist Church

1424 27th St

Sioux City

51104

17

Bryant Elementary School

3040 Jones St.

Sioux City

51104

18

Calvary Lutheran Church

4400 Central Street Leeds

Sioux City

51108

19

North Middle School

2101 Outer Belt Drive N

Sioux City

51108

20

Augustana Lutheran Church

600 Court Street

Sioux City

51106

21

Spaulding Elementary School

4101 Stone Avenue

Sioux City

51106

22

Faith United Presbyterian Church

4327 Morningside Ave

Sioux City

51106

23

Morningside College, Lincoln Center UPS Auditorium

3627 Peters Avenue

Sioux City

51106

24

Morningside Elementary School

3601 Bushnell Avenue

Sioux City

51106

25

Morningside College, Yockey Room

3609 Peters Avenue

Sioux City

51106

26

East Middle School

5401 Lorraine Avenue

Sioux City

51106

27

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

5200 Glenn Avenue

Sioux City

51106

28

East Middle School

5401 Lorraine Avenue

Sioux City

51106

29

Sgt Bluff Middle School

208 Port Neal Road

Sgt Bluff

51054

30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School

201 Port Neal Road

Sgt Bluff

51056

31

Salix Community Center

317 Tipton Street

Salix

51026

32

Lawton Bronson Elementary

115 W 1Street

Bronson

51007

33

Kingsley-Pierson Middle School

321 4th Street

Pierson

51048

34

River Valley Community School

916 Hackberry Street

Correctionville

51016

35

Woodbury Central High School

408 S 4th Street

Moville

51039

36

Lawton-Bronson High School

100 Tara Way

Lawton

51030

37

Lawton-Bronson Elementary School

115 W 1st Street

Bronson

51007

38

Sloan Community Center

423 Evans Street

Sloan

51055

39

Hornick Fire Station

400 Main Street

Hornick

51026

40

MVAO Middle School a

110 Division Street

Anthon

51004

41

Danbury Emergency Services Building

201 Main Street

Danbury

51019

42

Smithland Fire Station

107 Hickory Street

Smithland

51056

43

MVAO Middle School b

110 W Division Street

Anthon

51004

44

River Valley High School

916 Hackberry Street

Correctionville

51016