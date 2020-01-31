TOEL PLEADS GUILTY IN VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CASE

A Le Mars man has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the drunk driving death last year of his cousin.
39-year-old Darrick Toel pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and to operating while intoxicated.
In exchange, a more serious charge of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated was dropped.
Authorities estimated Toel was traveling 90 mph on July 1st when he lost control of his car and struck a tree.
His passenger, 37-year-old Ryan Toel of Struble, died two days later from his injuries.
Under the plea deal, Toel agreed to an 11-year prison term.
His sentencing was set for February 17th in Woodbury County District Court.