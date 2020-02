TAYLOR RESIGNS FROM WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S POST

JEREMY TAYLOR HAS RESIGNED FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

TAYLOR’S RESIGNATION COMES IN THE WAKE OF HIS VOTER REGISTRATION BEING CANCELLED, BECAUSE HIS PRIMARY RESIDENCE WAS RULED TO BE IN A NEIGHBORHOOD OUT OF THE COUNTY DISTRICT HE WAS ELECTED TO SERVE:

THAT REVOCATION FORCED TAYLOR TO MISS TUESDAY’S SUPERVISORS MEETING, BECAUSE YOU CAN’T SERVE A DISTRICT YOU ARE NOT REGISTERED TO VOTE IN.

WITH A PROLONGED LEGAL BATTLE POSSIBLE, TAYLOR SAYS HE DID NOT WANT TO PUT HIS FAMILY THROUGH ANYMORE STRESS:

COUNTY SUPERVISOR KEITH RADIG SPOKE IN SUPPORT OF TAYLOR:

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL, TREASURER MIKE CLAYTON AND COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS WILL MEET MONDAY AFTERNOON TO DETERMINE A TIMEFRAME FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION TO REPLACE TAYLOR.