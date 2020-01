PENCE FIRES UP G-O-P VOTER BASE AT SIOUX CITY RALLY

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE FIRED UP LOCAL G-O-P MEMBERS AT AN EVANGELICALS FOR TRUMP RALLY THURSDAY AT THE COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS CENTER.

THE INDIANA REPUBLICAN SPENT THE FIRST SEVERAL MINUTES OF HIS SPEECH LISTING THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S ADMINISTRATION, STARTING WITH NATIONAL DEFENSE :

OC………COUPLE OF HOO-AH’S. :25

THE VICE PRESIDENT ALSO CITED THE 180 CONSERVATIVE JUDGES APPOINTED SINCE TRUMP TOOK OFFICE AND HOW THE ADMINISTRATION HAS DEFENDED THE SANCTITY OF HUMAN LIFE;

OC………SIGNED THE BILL. ;32

PENCE ALSO TALKED ABOUT THE RECENTLY SIGNED USMCA TRADE BILL, THE STRENGTH OF THE CURRENT ECONOMY AND JOB CREATION.

HE ALSO TOUCHED ON THE DEMOCRATIC EFFORT TO IMPEACH THE PRESIDENT:

OC……………RUN AGAINST THIS PRESIDENT. :19

THE VICE PRESIDENT WAS INTRODUCED BY IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS.