OVER 300 MERCYONE NURSES IN SIOUXLAND HAVE VOTED, ALMOST UNANIMOUSLY OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS TO RATIFY A NEW LABOR CONTRACT WITH THE HOSPITAL.

OFFICIALS SAY THE NEW MERCYONE CONTRACT ADDRESSES UNDERSTAFFING AND PROVIDES COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS.

NURSES HAVE BEEN WORKING WITH THE HOSPITAL ON A NEW CONTRACT SINCE JUNE OF 2019.

THE NEW CONTRACT WAS AGREED TO AFTER THE NURSES REJECTED AN EARLIER OFFER AND VOTED TO AUTHORIZE A STRIKE.