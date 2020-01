HANSEN TO SEEK IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 14 SEAT

A FORMER IOWA STATE LEGISLATOR HAS DECIDED TO RE-ENTER POLITICS.

STEVE HANSEN HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR THE IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 14 SEAT.

HANSEN SAYS HE IS GETTING BACK INTO POLITICS TO WORK ON PRIORITY ISSUES IMPERATIVE TO THE GROWTH AND PROSPERITY OF SIOUX CITY.

OC………….IN SIOUX CITY. :20

HANSEN IS CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, A POSITION HE HAS HELD FOR 18 YEARS.

HE PREVIOUSLY SERVED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE FIRST AS A REPRESENTATIVE AND THEN AS A STATE SENATOR FROM 1986-2002.

CURRENT DISTRICT 14 REPRESENTATIVE TIM KACENA ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY HE WOULD NOT SEEK A 3RD TERM IN OFFICE.

Updated 2:12pm 1/30/20