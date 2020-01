CARDBOARD SLED RACES TO RETURN TO CONE PARK

THERE’S PLENTY OF SNOW AT CONE PARK AND THAT MEANS CONDITIONS ARE PERFECT FOR THE UPCOMING 17TH ANNUAL RIVER-CADE CARDBOARD SLED RACES.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS YOU CAN ENTER NOW FOR THE EVENT ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD:

THERE’S FREE CARDBOARD AVAILABLE FOR PEOPLE WHO WANT TO BUILD A SLED:

JOHN BYRNES, RECREATION COORDINATOR OF THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT, SAYS THE SLED RACES ARE PART OF A CITY WINTER FESTIVAL:

BYRNES SAYS THE EVENTS ARE ALSO PART OF A NEW INITIATIVE CALLED “MOVE YOUR WAY”, WHICH SIOUX CITY IS ONE OF EIGHT PARTICIPATING CITIES NATIONWIDE:

THE SLED RACES ARE THE KICKOFF EVENT FOR THE 57TH YEAR OF SIOUX CITY’S RIVER-CADE CELEBRATION.