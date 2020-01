BUTTIGIEG RETURNS TO SIOUX CITY FOR CAUCUS RALLY

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PETE BUTTIGIEG WILL HOLD ONE MORE RALLY IN SIOUX CITY BEFORE MONDAY’S IOWA CAUCUSES.

THE FORMER SOUTH BEND INDIANA MAYOR WILL SPEAK FRIDAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER IN A “GET OUT THE CAUCUS” EVENT AT 11:30AM.

HE LAST SPOKE IN SIOUX CITY AT WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL ON JANUARY 16TH.

BUTTIGIEG WAS ELECTED MAYOR OF SOUTH BEND IN 2011, AND AT AGE 29 WAS THE YOUNGEST MAYOR OF A CITY WITH MORE THAN 100,000 RESIDENTS.

HE SERVED AS MAYOR OF SOUTH BEND THE PAST EIGHT YEARS.

DOORS TO THE EVENT WILL OPEN AT 11:00AM.