SEMI COLLISION SHUTS DOWN I-29 NORTH NEAR HWY 20 BYPASS

NORTHBOUND INTERSTATE 29 NEAR THE HIGHWAY 20 BYPASS EXIT WAS CLOSED MOST OF WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON BECAUSE OF AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING TWO SEMIS.

SGT. SCOTT HATTING OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY BEFORE 1PM WHEN A SEMI DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE:

OC…………..CAUSING THE ACCIDENT. :23

THE NORTHBOUND SEMI THAT WAS STRUCK SPILLED ITS LOAD OF AN ICE MELT TYPE OF MATERIAL WHEN IT ROLLED OVER ON THE HIGHWAY.

HATTING SAYS THERE WAS A LOT OF WRECKAGE TO CLEAN UP:

OC……..FLUIDS OUT HERE. :18

SGT. HATTING SAYS BOTH SEMI DRIVERS SUSTAINED INJURIES:

OC…………TOOK AWHILE. :13

NO OTHER VEHICLES WERE INVOLVED IN THE ACCIDENT.

Photos courtesy KMEG & Iowa DOT Traffic Camera