MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE POLITICAL POLL RESULTS RELEASED

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE HAS RELEASED THE RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL POLITICAL POLL COMPLETED BY STUDENTS AND THE BUD DAY CENTER FOR CIVIC ENGAGEMENT.

A TOTAL OF 864 IOWA ADULTS PARTICIPATED IN THE POLL AND SAID THE TOP THREE ISSUES FACING IOWA WERE THE ECONOMY (16%) AGRICULTURAL ISSUES (11%) AND HEALTHCARE (10%).

THE PARTICIPANTS TOP THREE ISSUES FACING THE WHOLE COUNTRY WERE LED BY 15% STATING GOVERNMENT ELECTED OFFICIALS, SECOND WAS POLITICAL PARTISANSHIP AT 13% AND THE ECONOMY (10%).

IT WAS ALMOST AN EVEN SPLIT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PERFORMANCE IN THE WHITE HOUSE WITH 47% APPROVING BUT 49% DISAPPROVING THE PRESIDENT.

55 PER CENT OF THOSE POLLED THOUGH SAID THE PRESIDENT SHOULD NOT BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE.

ANOTHER 53% SAID TO LEAVE THE ELECTORAL PROCESS FOR PRESIDENT AS IT IS WITH THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE WITH 43% WANTING THE RACE DECIDED BY POPULAR VOTE.

THE POLL ALSO COVERED MANY OTHER ISSUES SUCH AS CLIMATE CHANGE, EDUCATION AND TRADE.

THE POLL’S SAMPLING MARGIN OF ERROR IS 3.3 %.