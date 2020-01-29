KACENA WONT SEEK 3RD TERM IN IOWA HOUSE

State Representative Tim Kacena of Sioux City says he will not seek re-election to the Iowa House in 2020.

The Democratic Representative is currently completing his second term serving District 14.

Kacena, a former firefighter, currently serves on Labor, Local Government, Public Safety, Veterans Affairs, and the Administration & Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee.

He also serves on the Justice Advisory Board.

Kacena says he will remain an active member of our community and looks forward to serving the citizens of Sioux City at the local level through volunteer work.”