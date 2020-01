BIDEN STUMPS AGAINST TRUMP

JOE BIDEN SPENT MOST OF HIS SIOUX CITY DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN APPEARANCE WEDNESDAY BASHING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

OC……….SUCH DISRESPECT. :31

THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT SPOKE AT WESTERN IOWA TECH BEFORE A CROWD OF AROUND 500 PEOPLE AND TOLD THOSE ATTENDING THAT THIS YEAR’S UPCOMING IOWA CAUCUS WAS IMPORTANT BECAUSE OF WHO IS CURRENTLY IN THE WHITE HOUSE:

OC………IN THE WORLD. :25

BIDEN SAYS THE REPUBLICAN PARTY CONTINUES TO SLANDER HIM AND HIS ONLY SURVIVING SON.

HE DIDN’T REALLY SPEAK ON ANY POLICY ISSUES IN HIS 24 MINUTE TALK.

BIDEN WAS JOINED BY FORMER IOWA FIRST LADY CHRISTIE VILSACK WHO SPOKE TO THE CROWD AFTER BIDEN’S TALK.

Photo by Katie Peikes