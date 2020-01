WARREN TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY & LE MARS

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will return to Siouxland this week for rallies leading up to the Iowa Caucuses.

The Democratic Presidential candidate will hold a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Le Mars Thursday at a location yet to be determined. at 5:45pm.

Warren will hold a similar rally in Sioux City Friday morning in the Rocklin Center on the campus of Western Iowa Tech Community College at 10:45 a.m.

The doors will open to the public for the that event at 9:15 a.m.