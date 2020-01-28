SIOUX CITY EMPLOYEE RESIDENCY REQUIREMENTS CHANGED

The Sioux City Council has voted to change the residency requirements for city government employees.

Previously city employees were required to live within the State of Iowa and within ten miles of the corporate limits of Sioux City.

The council voted 5-0 Monday to eliminate the requirement that employees reside in the State of Iowa.

City Manager Bob Padmore says that allows city workers to reside across state borders in our tri-state metro area:

In 2016, the State of Iowa changed the law and allowed municipal employees to live outside the state, however, cities were required to pass an ordinance which sets residency requirements.

The ordinance will continue to require the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, and Department Heads to reside within the city limits.