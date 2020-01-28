PEOPLE POWER FUELS CAUCUS NIGHT IN IOWA

Next Monday evening Iowans will participate in the first-in-the-nation political caucuses to show support for their choice for their party’s presidential nomination.

Jeff Taylor, chair of the Political Science Department at Dordt University in Sioux Center, explains caucus night:

Taylor says the phrase “legislation goes to those that show up” is especially true with Iowa’s leadoff political caucuses, and he says those who participate in the process have a big impact on it:

The Iowa Caucus, for both political parties, is scheduled for February 3rd at 7p.m.