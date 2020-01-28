HOLEYFIELD SENTENCED ON FEDERAL GUN CHARGES

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on gun charges.

25-year-old Antwon Holeyfield was sentenced to 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess stolen firearms and one count of possession of stolen firearms.

Prosecutors say Holeyfield and others burglarized a rural Woodbury County home in November of 2018 and sold guns stolen from that home to people in at least two other states.

Firearms were recovered in Sioux City, rural South Dakota and Chicago, Illinois.

Holeyfield was also ordered to make $7,522.75 in restitution.

He is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.