PAT GILL TO SEEK ANOTHER TERM AS COUNTY AUDITOR

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL WILL SEEK ANOTHER FOUR YEAR TERM IN OFFICE.

GILL, WHO IS A DEMOCRAT, WAS ASKED BY WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIR SUZAN STEWART AT THE END OF THE NEWS CONFERENCE REGARDING JEREMY TAYLOR’S VOTER REGISTRATION CANCELLATION IF HE WOULD SEEK ANOTHER ANOTHER TERM AS AUDITOR.

GILL GAVE A ONE SENTENCE REPLY:

GILL WILL HAVE SERVED 24 YEARS IN OFFICE AS AUDITOR AT THE END OF HIS CURRENT FOUR YEAR TERM.

GILL DEFEATED REPUBLICAN CHALLENGER JOANNE CRAIG IN 2016 BY A 60 TO 39 PER CENT MARGIN.