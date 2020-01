BOAT CLUB TO BUILD NEW CLUBHOUSE

ONGOING FLOODING THE PAST TWO YEARS FROM THE BIG SIOUX RIVER IS FORCING THE LOCAL BOAT CLUB TO MOVE ITS CLUBHOUSE TO HIGHER GROUND.

BOAT CLUB FLEET CAPTAIN DENNIS BUTLER SAYS THE RIVER HAS ALREADY COST THE CLUB SOME OF ITS INFRASTRUCTURE:

THE CLUBHOUSE IS NOW THREATENED BY THE RISING RIVER SO BUTLER SAYS THAT BUILDING MUST BE REPLACED;

THE PROJECT WILL COST AROUND $150,000 AND BUTLER SAYS THE CLUB IS PLANNING SOME FUNDRAISING ACTIVITIES:

BUTLER SAYS A GO FUND ME PAGE MAY ALSO BE SET UP.

THE CLUBHOUSE HAS BEEN NEAR THE RIVER SINCE THE EARLY 80’S.