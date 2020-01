FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WILL RETURN TO SIOUX CITY ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29TH.

THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WILL HOLD A COMMUNITY EVENT AT THE WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE, ROCKLIN CONFERENCE CENTER.

THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT 1:15PM WITH DOORS OPENING TO THE PUBLIC AT 12:45 PM.

BIDEN HAD BEEN SCHEDULED TO SPEAK AT THE COLLEGE ON JANUARY 17TH, BUT THAT EVENT WAS CANCELLED BECAUSE OF A WINTER STORM.