IOWA SENATE CONSIDERS AMENDMENT TO LIMIT RAISING INCOME TAX

A proposal advancing in the Iowa Senate would amend the Iowa constitution to make it more difficult to raise income taxes.

The amendment would require any income tax increase to be approved by a two-thirds super majority in the House and Senate.

Republican Senator Jim Carlin of Sioux City says the requirement would help Iowa be more competitive with South Dakota, which does not have a state income tax.

Senator Bill Dotzler, a Democrat from Waterloo, says it would make it harder for lawmakers to raise the income tax in order to cut other taxes, like the state sales tax.

If the proposal clears five other hurdles in the legislature this year, it would still have to be approved again by the legislature sometime in the following two years before Iowans could vote on it in 2022.