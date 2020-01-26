DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL RACE HEATS UP IN IOWA AS CAUCUSES NEAR

The Democratic presidential race in Iowa is heating up and more volatile than ever as the kickoff caucuses approach a week from Monday.

Candidates raced back from a break in the impeachment trial in Washington.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts picked up an endorsement from The Des Moines Register.

Joe Biden, collected an endorsement from the Sioux City Journal.

His wife Jill will appear at the local Biden field office Monday morning for a vote canvass kickoff.

The event begins at 10am at 1754 Hamilton Blvd.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, showed renewed strength and predicted victory in the state and held a rally in Sioux City Sunday evening.