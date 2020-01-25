FREEDOM PARK PROJECT RECEIVES BOOST

A local group has pledged to raise money to complete the building of an Interpretive Center at South Sioux City’s Siouxland Freedom Park.

Alumni members of Leadership Dakota County announced Friday night that they are dedicated to raising $250,000 to support the project.

The group’s goal is to raise the funds by this Veterans Day, November 11th.

The shell of the Interpretive Center was complete two years ago, but construction on the inside of the building is still waiting to be complete.

Siouxland Freedom Park President Mike Newhouse says the Interpretive Center will honor veterans of all eras and all conflicts.

The park is also home to the only half-scale exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington, D.C.