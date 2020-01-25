FIRE CLAIMS LIFE OF NORFOLK MAN

Officials in Norfolk, Nebraska say the body of a man has been found inside a burning home in that city.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Blaine Avenue by a postal worker who called 911.

Firefighters found flames and heavy smoke coming from the home and had to cut through the home’s roof and an exterior wall to extinguish the fire.

Norfolk police say they don’t yet know the cause of the man’s death yet, but believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH