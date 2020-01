THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL START A DAY LONG CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS BUDGET SESSION THIS MORNING.

THE HEARING BEGINS AT 8:30AM WITH A PRESENTATION OF THE OUTLINE AND THEN A DEPARTMENT BY DEPARTMENT REVIEW BEGINNING WITH THE ART CENTER.

THE C-I-P BUDGET SESSION IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL 4:30P.M.

IT TAKES PLACE IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON THE 5TH FLOOR OF CITY HALL.