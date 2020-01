BERNIE SANDERS TO HOLD CAMPAIGN RALLY IN SIOUX CITY

Democratic U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders of Vermont will return to Sioux City on Sunday for a campaign rally.

Sanders will hold a rally at the Sioux City Convention Center at 801 4th Street Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

He will be joined by U.S. Representative Ocasio Cortez along with Michael Moore.

There will also be music by Portugal. The Man.

Doors open to the public at 5pm.