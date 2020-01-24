TRASH PICK UP DAYS TO CHANGE FOR SOME SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS

Some Sioux City residents will see a change in their trash pick up days beginning next month.

City Utilities Director Mark Simms says beginning February 3rd, certain residential customers who receive garbage and recycling pick up on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday will have collection taking place one day sooner:

OC…….southeastern parts of Sioux City. :08

Monday and Tuesday customers are not affected.

Simms says the city’s service provider, Gill Hauling, will help with the adjustment if someone is missed:

OC……….24 hours. ;08

A residential address list with pick up days is available on the City’s website at www.sioux-city.org/garbageandrecycling.

Questions regarding the collection schedule can be made to Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151.